The New Mexico Lobos (2-0) go up against the Tarleton State Texans (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Stadium

Tarleton State vs. New Mexico 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Texans scored only 4.7 fewer points per game last year (62.9) than the Lobos allowed their opponents to score (67.6).

When Tarleton State allowed fewer than 73.9 points last season, it went 8-13.

Last year, the Lobos averaged 73.9 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 67.3 the Texans gave up.

New Mexico had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 67.3 points.

The Lobos made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Texans allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

The Texans shot 34.4% from the field, 7.6% lower than the 42.0% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.

Tarleton State Schedule