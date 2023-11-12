The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) will face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)

Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 71.6 181st 166th 69.8 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 144th 32.3 Rebounds 29.1 312th 222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th 169th 13.1 Assists 14.4 81st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.4 235th

