The Texas Southern Tigers (2-7) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Alcorn State Braves (6-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Shell Energy Stadium in a SWAC clash.

Texas Southern sports the 76th-ranked scoring offense this year (23.3 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 12th-worst with 35.0 points allowed per game. With 363.0 total yards per game on offense, Alcorn State ranks 58th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 29th, giving up 307.2 total yards per contest.

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Texas Southern Alcorn State 366.2 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.0 (83rd) 359.1 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.2 (16th) 197.2 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.0 (35th) 169.0 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.0 (67th) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards (146.0 ypg) to lead Texas Southern, completing 54.9% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 156 rushing yards on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

LaDarius Owens has racked up 1,045 yards on 155 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

Jacorey Howard has been handed the ball 56 times this year and racked up 363 yards (40.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson's leads his squad with 369 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 39 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 326 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trenton Leary has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in 14 grabs for 194 yards, an average of 21.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has 1,745 passing yards, or 193.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.9% of his passes and has collected 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 11.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 120 times for 701 yards (77.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Macon has been given 17 carries and totaled 163 yards with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has hauled in 375 receiving yards on 27 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Malik Rodgers has 18 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 364 yards (40.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tavarious Griffin's 17 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 299 yards and five touchdowns.

