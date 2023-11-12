The San Jose State Spartans (2-0) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. San Jose State matchup.

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-15.5) 133.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-15.5) 132.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas Tech put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last season.

San Jose State went 19-11-0 ATS last season.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 30 times last season.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Texas Tech is 38th in the country. It is far below that, 153rd, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

