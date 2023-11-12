Texas Tech vs. San Jose State November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) will play the San Jose State Spartans (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Obanor: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 10.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Daniel Batcho: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 11.5 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
San Jose State Top Players (2022-23)
- Omari Moore: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sage Tolbert: 8.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robert Vaihola: 7.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
Texas Tech vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|San Jose State AVG
|San Jose State Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|67.5
|286th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|35.1
|29th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|28th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
