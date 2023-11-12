Should you bet on Tony Pollard hitting paydirt in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the New York Giants, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pollard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pollard has taken 120 attempts for a team-leading 474 rushing yards (59.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

And Pollard has added 29 catches for 190 yards (23.8 per game).

Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in one game this year. That was the only game in which he scored a TD on the ground.

Tony Pollard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0

Rep Tony Pollard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.