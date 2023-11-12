Zach Collins plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates face the Miami Heat at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time out, a 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves, Collins totaled 11 points and five assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Collins, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-125)

Over 11.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the NBA.

The Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the NBA.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.6.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 24 13 7 5 1 2 0 12/10/2022 30 16 8 1 1 1 0

