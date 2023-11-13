There are four games featuring an AAC team on Monday in college basketball play.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Memphis Tigers at Tennessee Volunteers 6:30 PM ET, Monday, November 13 SEC Network+ Florida Atlantic Owls at North Florida Ospreys 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Carolina Catamounts at UAB Blazers 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Grambling Tigers at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

