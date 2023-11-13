Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Dallas County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
H Grady Spruce High School at Molina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
