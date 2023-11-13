Houston vs. Stetson November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Stetson Hatters (1-0) will face the Houston Cougars (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Houston vs. Stetson Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Stetson Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Blackmon: 15.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Smith: 9.5 PTS, 6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 8.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luke Brown: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Houston vs. Stetson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|Stetson AVG
|Stetson Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|76.8
|58th
|2nd
|57.5
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|11th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|10
|9th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
