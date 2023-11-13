SFA vs. Northwestern State November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
SFA vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Top Players (2022-23)
- Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Isaac Haney: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
SFA vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northwestern State Rank
|Northwestern State AVG
|SFA AVG
|SFA Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|240th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|70.0
|174th
|270th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|31.4
|201st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|211th
|12.6
|Assists
|15.1
|46th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|14.4
|342nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.