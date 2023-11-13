The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at Prather Coliseum on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

'Jacks Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of SFA's games went over the point total.

The 'Jacks were 15-11-0 against the spread last season.

SFA's .577 ATS win percentage (15-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Northwestern State's .567 mark (17-13-0 ATS Record).

SFA vs. Northwestern State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern State 74.6 150.4 72.1 142.1 143.3 SFA 75.8 150.4 70 142.1 141.8

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 'Jacks' 75.8 points per game last year were just 3.7 more points than the 72.1 the Demons gave up.

SFA went 12-1 against the spread and 16-2 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.

SFA vs. Northwestern State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern State 17-13-0 17-13-0 SFA 15-11-0 16-10-0

SFA vs. Northwestern State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern State SFA 10-3 Home Record 12-4 10-7 Away Record 6-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

