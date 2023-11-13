The UTEP Miners (2-0) will meet the UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

UTEP vs. UCSB Game Information

UTEP Top Players (2022-23)

Shamar Givance: 11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tae Hardy: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ze'Rik Onyema: 7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Otis Frazier III: 7.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

UCSB Top Players (2022-23)

Ajay Mitchell: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Miles Norris: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Andre Kelly: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Wishart: 7.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

UTEP vs. UCSB Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 71.7 180th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 29.1 312th 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 5.5 338th 268th 12 Assists 14.2 95th 350th 15 Turnovers 10.6 51st

