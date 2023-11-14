The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) play at Teague Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian went 8-17-0 ATS last season.

Prairie View A&M (11-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 32% of the time, 10.3% more often than Abilene Christian (8-17-0) last season.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Abilene Christian 75 142.8 71.1 139.7 142 Prairie View A&M 67.8 142.8 68.6 139.7 136.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 6.4 more points per game (75) than the Panthers allowed (68.6).

When Abilene Christian put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 8-4 against the spread and 11-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Abilene Christian 8-17-0 14-11-0 Prairie View A&M 11-15-0 11-15-0

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Abilene Christian Prairie View A&M 9-5 Home Record 9-3 4-8 Away Record 4-14 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.