The No. 15 Baylor Bears (3-0) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ferrell Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

Last season, the Bears had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Kangaroos' opponents hit.

Baylor had a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Bears were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Kangaroos ranked 79th.

Last year, the Bears recorded 8.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Kangaroos allowed (68.7).

When Baylor put up more than 68.7 points last season, it went 17-6.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Baylor scored 82.2 points per game last season at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged on the road (71.1).

Defensively the Bears played better at home last year, surrendering 66.4 points per game, compared to 75.9 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Baylor fared better in home games last season, draining 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Baylor Upcoming Schedule