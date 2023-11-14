Tuesday's game at Ferrell Center has the Baylor Bears (3-0) squaring off against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at 10:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-58 win as our model heavily favors Baylor.

The game has no line set.

Baylor vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: Ferrell Center

Baylor vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 82, UMKC 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: Baylor (-24.8)

Baylor (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor Performance Insights

On offense, Baylor was the 55th-ranked squad in college basketball (77.0 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 184th (70.3 points allowed per game).

The Bears grabbed 29.9 rebounds per game and gave up 29.1 boards last season, ranking 283rd and 59th, respectively, in the country.

Baylor was 95th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

Last season, the Bears were 18th-best in the nation in 3-point makes (9.5 per game), and they ranked No. 44 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Baylor gave up 6.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 140th and 103rd, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, Baylor attempted 55.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 44.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 63.3% of Baylor's baskets were 2-pointers, and 36.7% were 3-pointers.

