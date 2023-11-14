The Baylor Bears (1-0) face the Utah Utes (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Baylor vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Utes' 82.8 points per game last year were 19.3 more points than the 63.5 the Bears allowed to opponents.

Utah went 17-0 last season when allowing fewer than 71.8 points.

Last year, the Bears averaged 5.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Utes gave up (66).

Baylor went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 66 points.

The Bears made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Utes allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Utes shot at a 48.1% rate from the field last season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Bears averaged.

Baylor Schedule