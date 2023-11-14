The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

In games Creighton shot higher than 47.4% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.

The Hawkeyes ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bluejays finished 41st.

Last year, the Bluejays recorded 76.4 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 74.7 the Hawkeyes allowed.

When Creighton totaled more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot at a 45.3% clip from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

Iowa put together a 17-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bluejays finished 278th.

The Hawkeyes scored 11.7 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Bluejays gave up (68.4).

Iowa went 14-4 last season when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Creighton put up 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did in road games (72.5).

The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.6 away from home.

Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

Iowa put up more points at home (89.8 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.

The Hawkeyes conceded 76.0 points per game at home last season, and 72.0 away.

At home, Iowa sunk 10.0 treys per game last season, 3.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than away (30.5%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule