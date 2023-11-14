Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Dallas County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prestonwood Christian Academy at Bishop Dunne Catholic School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Royse City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Royse City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill at Walnut Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakehill Preparatory School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rowlett High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview Centennial High School at Richardson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Richardson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkner High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Hills High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Grand Prairie High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Keller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Park High School - Dallas at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Memphis, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carter High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Madison High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Garland High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian Academy - Addison at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corsicana High School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Seguin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kemp High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terrell High School at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Emmett J Conrad High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Madison High School at Woodrow Wilson
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.