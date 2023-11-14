The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Dallas County, Texas today, we've got you covered.

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prestonwood Christian Academy at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 14

4:25 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Royse City High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14

5:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill at Walnut Grove High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 14

6:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakehill Preparatory School at Dallas Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rowlett High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview Centennial High School at Richardson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14

7:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkner High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 14

7:25 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Hills High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Keller High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Keller, TX

Keller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland Park High School - Dallas at Memphis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Memphis, TX

Memphis, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Carter High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James Madison High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

South Garland High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian Academy - Addison at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Corsicana High School at W H Adamson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Sam Houston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kemp High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Terrell High School at Seagoville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14

7:30 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Emmett J Conrad High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 14

8:00 PM CT on November 14 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

James Madison High School at Woodrow Wilson