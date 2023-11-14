The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) take on the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Duke had a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 156th in rebounding in college basketball, the Blue Devils finished 20th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils averaged just 4.1 more points per game (72) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).
  • Duke had a 19-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 45.2% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.6% the Blue Devils' opponents shot last season.
  • Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Spartans' 70.9 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
  • When Michigan State allowed fewer than 72 points last season, it went 16-5.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • Duke scored 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Blue Devils played better in home games last year, surrendering 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
  • Duke sunk 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Spartans conceded 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than on the road (72).
  • At home, Michigan State knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). Michigan State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke - United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

