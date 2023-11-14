Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 14?
Should you wager on Esa Lindell to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lindell stats and insights
- Lindell is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Lindell has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 42 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:23
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.