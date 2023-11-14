Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Galveston County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Porte High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
