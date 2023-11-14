Tuesday's contest between the Houston Cougars (1-0) and Sam Houston Bearkats (1-0) matching up at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 95-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Houston, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Their last time out, the Cougars won on Friday 99-61 over Air Force.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Houston vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 95, Sam Houston 51

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars put up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) last season while allowing 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball). They had a +164 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Houston's offense was more productive in Big 12 games last season, averaging 67.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.8 PPG.

At home, the Cougars averaged 3.2 more points per game last season (67.1) than they did away from home (63.9).

Defensively Houston was better at home last year, ceding 55.7 points per game, compared to 64.8 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.