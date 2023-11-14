Tuesday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) and UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) squaring off at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 88-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Lamar, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lamar vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 88, UTSA 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Lamar vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-23.3)

Lamar (-23.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Lamar Performance Insights

At 67.9 points scored per game and 74.5 points conceded last year, Lamar was 274th in the country offensively and 303rd on defense.

The Cardinals were 117th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.6) and 283rd in rebounds allowed (32.7) last season.

Last season Lamar was ranked 163rd in the country in assists with 13.2 per game.

With 5.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc last year, the Cardinals were 329th and 299th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Lamar was 16th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (9.0 per game) and 205th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.1%).

Last year, the Cardinals took 31.5% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 23.4% of the Cardinals' baskets were 3-pointers, and 76.6% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.