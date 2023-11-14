How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-1) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers shot at a 40.4% clip from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points less than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
- Prairie View A&M compiled a 5-0 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 142nd.
- The Panthers scored only 3.3 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (71.1).
- Prairie View A&M went 7-3 last season when it scored more than 71.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged away (64.6).
- The Panthers allowed fewer points at home (64.5 per game) than away (71.1) last season.
- Prairie View A&M drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than away (30.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas Christian
|W 89-66
|William J. Nicks Building
|11/8/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 71-60
|Redhawk Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.