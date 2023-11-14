In the upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Radek Faksa to score a goal for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

Faksa has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Faksa has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:06 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2 10/17/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:03 Home W 2-1 SO

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

