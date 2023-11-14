Will Sam Steel Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 14?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Sam Steel to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Steel stats and insights
- Steel is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Steel has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 42 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Steel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.