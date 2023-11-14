How to Watch SMU vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will try to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SMU vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.
- SMU compiled a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot above 40.7% from the field.
- The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 19th.
- The Mustangs scored just 3.8 more points per game last year (70.3) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).
- When it scored more than 66.5 points last season, SMU went 9-10.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SMU Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, SMU scored 2.8 more points per game at home (70.9) than away (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
- Beyond the arc, SMU drained fewer treys on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|S'western Assemblies
|W 82-63
|Moody Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.