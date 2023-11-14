The Nicholls Colonels (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the SMU Mustangs (2-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU vs. Nicholls 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were just 0.2 fewer points than the 58.3 the Mustangs gave up.

Nicholls had a 3-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the Mustangs averaged 62.9 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 71.9 the Colonels gave up.

When SMU put up more than 71.9 points last season, it went 6-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Schedule