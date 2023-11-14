On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will be looking to end a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Spurs vs. Thunder matchup.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-9.5) 237.5 -375 +300

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 114.1 per contest (18th in the league).

The Spurs' -112 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 113 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 124.2 per contest (30th in league).

The teams combine to score 228.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 238.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Spurs and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +25000 +15000 - Thunder +8000 +3000 -

