Spurs vs. Thunder November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (2-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Spurs vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Spurs Players to Watch
- Keldon Johnson collected 22 points, 2.9 assists and 5 boards last season.
- Tre Jones averaged 12.9 points last season, plus 6.6 assists and 3.6 boards.
- Zach Collins collected 11.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Sochan collected 11 points, 5.3 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor.
- Devin Vassell put up 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He also drained 51% of his shots from the field.
- Per game, Josh Giddey recorded 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Williams' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He drained 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.
- Luguentz Dort averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Isaiah Joe's stats last season included 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.
Spurs vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Spurs
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|113
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.1
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|34.5%
