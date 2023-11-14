Spurs vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-9.5
|237.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played five games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.
- San Antonio has a 237.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.
- The Spurs have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- San Antonio has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Spurs vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|3
|30%
|115.9
|228.9
|114.1
|238.3
|229.4
|Spurs
|5
|50%
|113
|228.9
|124.2
|238.3
|227.3
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has the same winning percentage against the spread (.400) at home (2-3-0 record) and away (2-3-0) this year.
- The Spurs' 113 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.1 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- San Antonio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 114.1 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|4-6
|1-2
|9-1
|Thunder
|7-3
|0-0
|5-5
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Spurs vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Spurs
|Thunder
|113
|115.9
|15
|7
|3-2
|3-0
|3-2
|2-1
|124.2
|114.1
|30
|18
|1-0
|4-2
|1-0
|4-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.