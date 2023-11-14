The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -9.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played five games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.

San Antonio has a 237.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

The Spurs have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

San Antonio has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 3 30% 115.9 228.9 114.1 238.3 229.4 Spurs 5 50% 113 228.9 124.2 238.3 227.3

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has the same winning percentage against the spread (.400) at home (2-3-0 record) and away (2-3-0) this year.

The Spurs' 113 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.1 the Thunder allow to opponents.

San Antonio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Spurs and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 4-6 1-2 9-1 Thunder 7-3 0-0 5-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs. Thunder Point Insights

Spurs Thunder 113 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 124.2 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.