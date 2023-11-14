The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report ahead of their Tuesday, November 14 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) at Paycom Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Spurs are coming off of a 118-113 loss to the Heat in their last game on Sunday. Keldon Johnson scored 20 points in the Spurs' loss, leading the team.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tre Jones PG Out Hamstring 9 4.3 6

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

