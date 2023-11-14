The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

San Antonio has compiled a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.4% from the field.

The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Spurs' 113 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.1 the Thunder allow.

San Antonio has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs average 116.8 points per game, 7.6 more than away (109.2). Defensively they concede 121.2 points per game at home, six less than on the road (127.2).

This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (31.8 per game) than away (28).

Spurs Injuries