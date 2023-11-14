How to Watch the Spurs vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- San Antonio has compiled a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.4% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Spurs' 113 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 114.1 the Thunder allow.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs average 116.8 points per game, 7.6 more than away (109.2). Defensively they concede 121.2 points per game at home, six less than on the road (127.2).
This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (31.8 per game) than away (28).
- This year the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (31.8 per game) than away (28).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Sochan
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Questionable
|Back
|Keldon Johnson
|Out
|Knee
|Tre Jones
|Out
|Hamstring
