You can wager on player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and other players on the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 19.5-point prop total for Wembanyama on Tuesday is 3.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.7.

He averages 2.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).

Wembanyama has dished out 1.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Get Wembanyama gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 7.5 more than his season scoring average (24).

He has pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 1.5 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Chet Holmgren Props

The 15.3 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 0.2 less than his prop total on Tuesday (15.5).

His rebounding average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

He has knocked down two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.