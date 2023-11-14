The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) play the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center. Chet Holmgren of the Thunder and Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs are two players to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Heat, 118-113, on Sunday. Keldon Johnson was their high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 20 12 6 1 1 3 Zach Collins 18 5 2 0 1 1 Victor Wembanyama 18 11 7 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 23.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

Devin Vassell gets 20.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0 blocks.

Johnson provides the Spurs 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs get 10.7 points per game from Zach Collins, plus 5.7 boards and 5 assists.

The Spurs receive 9 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 4.3 boards and 6 assists.

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.