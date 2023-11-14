Tuesday's NHL slate includes an outing between the heavily favored Dallas Stars (10-3-1, -225 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1, +180 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.

Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in six of 14 games this season.

The Stars have won 75.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (9-3).

This season the Coyotes have three wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Arizona's moneyline odds have been +180 or longer twice this season, and it split 1-1.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.0 3.60 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.60 2.50 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.70 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.70 3.30 10 27.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

