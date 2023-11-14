The Dallas Stars (10-3-1, on a three-game winning streak) host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center. The contest on Tuesday, November 14 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.

Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won nine of their 12 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

Dallas has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in six of 14 games this season.

Stars vs Coyotes Additional Info

Stars vs. Coyotes Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 47 (13th) Goals 47 (13th) 35 (6th) Goals Allowed 42 (12th) 9 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (3rd) 4 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (24th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Five of Dallas' past 10 games went over.

The Stars have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars are ranked 13th in the league with 47 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

The Stars have conceded the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 35 (2.5 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +12.

