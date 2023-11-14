Tarleton State vs. Bradley November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (1-1) play the Bradley Braves (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Tarleton State vs. Bradley Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Tarleton State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bradley Rank
|Bradley AVG
|Tarleton State AVG
|Tarleton State Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|27.9
|347th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|4.8
|355th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
