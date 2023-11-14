We have high school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LD Bell High School at Flower Mound High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Flower Mound, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Martin High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rowlett High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saginaw High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Hills High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Keller High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Keller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Seguin High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Sam Houston High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Frisco at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

