TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-28.5) 161.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends (2022-23)

TCU won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Last season, 16 Horned Frogs games hit the over.

UT Rio Grande Valley compiled a 13-14-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 16 of the Vaqueros' games last year hit the over.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), TCU is 27th in the country. It is far below that, 34th, according to computer rankings.

TCU has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

