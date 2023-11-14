The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) will face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Top Players (2022-23)

Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley Top Players (2022-23)

Justin Johnson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Johnston: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Daylen Williams: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Dima Zdor: 8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Ahren Freeman: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

TCU Rank TCU AVG UT Rio Grande Valley AVG UT Rio Grande Valley Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 78.7 28th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 78.2 350th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 33.8 61st 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 336th 5.6 3pt Made 6.9 229th 18th 16.1 Assists 15.8 21st 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 15.6 359th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.