The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Texas A&M went 11-2 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs ranked 210th.
  • Last year, the Aggies recorded 72.8 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up.
  • Texas A&M had a 10-2 record last season when putting up more than 75.6 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Texas A&M put up 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).
  • Defensively the Aggies were better at home last season, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Texas A&M drained the same number of threes per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to when playing on the road (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 78-46 Reed Arena
11/10/2023 @ Ohio State W 73-66 Value City Arena
11/14/2023 @ SMU - Moody Coliseum
11/17/2023 Oral Roberts - Reed Arena
11/23/2023 Penn State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

