The SMU Mustangs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies made 43.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Mustangs allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Texas A&M went 11-2 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Aggies were the 54th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mustangs ranked 210th.

Last year, the Aggies recorded 72.8 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 75.6 the Mustangs gave up.

Texas A&M had a 10-2 record last season when putting up more than 75.6 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Texas A&M put up 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).

Defensively the Aggies were better at home last season, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67.0 away from home.

When playing at home, Texas A&M drained the same number of threes per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to when playing on the road (33.0%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule