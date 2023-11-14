Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Travis County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Travis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Michael's Catholic Academy at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
