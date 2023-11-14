The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) take the court against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

UT Rio Grande Valley compiled a 13-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.

The Horned Frogs ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vaqueros ranked 142nd.

The Vaqueros scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-7 last season when it scored more than 68.4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than away (71.3).

The Vaqueros conceded fewer points at home (73.3 per game) than away (85.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley sunk fewer triples away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule