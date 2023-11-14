UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-1) play in a matchup with no set line at Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Vaqueros Betting Records & Stats
- UT Rio Grande Valley's games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.
- The Vaqueros' record against the spread last season was 13-14-0.
- TCU (15-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 45.5% of the time, 2.6% less often than UT Rio Grande Valley (13-14-0) last year.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|TCU
|75.3
|154
|68.4
|146.6
|142.4
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|78.7
|154
|78.2
|146.6
|151.4
Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends
- The Vaqueros scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 10.3 more points than the 68.4 the Horned Frogs allowed to opponents.
- UT Rio Grande Valley went 8-7 against the spread and 13-7 overall when it scored more than 68.4 points last season.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|TCU
|15-18-0
|16-17-0
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|TCU
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|13-4
|Home Record
|12-6
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-10
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-9-0
|77.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.5
|72.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
