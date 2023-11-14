UTSA vs. Lamar November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Lamar Cardinals (1-1) will face the UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Lamar Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTSA Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Lamar Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
UTSA vs. Lamar Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lamar Rank
|Lamar AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|274th
|67.9
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|303rd
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|76.6
|334th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|10.5
|343rd
|334th
|14
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
