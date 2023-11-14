Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Zandt County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Van Zandt County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Van Zandt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fruitvale High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Hopkins High School at Wills Point High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Wills Point, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
