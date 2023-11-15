AAC teams will be in action across three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the UTSA Roadrunners squaring off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders at American Bank Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Wichita State Shockers at Belmont Bruins 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Temple Owls at Ole Miss Rebels 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 SEC Network+ UTSA Roadrunners at Texas A&M-CC Islanders 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!