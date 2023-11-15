How to Watch the Canucks vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks (11-3-1) host the New York Islanders (5-6-3) -- who've lost five straight -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
The Canucks game against the Islanders will air on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Islanders Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have given up 33 total goals (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest in league play.
- The Canucks are the top-scoring unit in the league with 66 total goals (4.4 per game on 7.7 assists per contest).
- In the past 10 contests, the Canucks are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.6 goals-per-game average (46 total) over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|15
|7
|18
|25
|7
|7
|45.5%
|J.T. Miller
|15
|9
|14
|23
|10
|8
|55.6%
|Quinn Hughes
|15
|5
|18
|23
|9
|7
|-
|Brock Boeser
|15
|12
|6
|18
|7
|3
|20%
|Filip Hronek
|15
|0
|16
|16
|15
|2
|-
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have allowed 44 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- The Islanders have 33 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Islanders have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|14
|5
|7
|12
|10
|6
|-
|Bo Horvat
|13
|4
|7
|11
|10
|4
|50.4%
|Mathew Barzal
|14
|3
|7
|10
|23
|20
|36.4%
|Kyle Palmieri
|14
|3
|5
|8
|5
|3
|60%
|Brock Nelson
|14
|5
|2
|7
|7
|6
|45.9%
